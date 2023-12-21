Washington vs. Eastern Washington December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (5-3) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Casey Jones: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|41st
|82.8
|Points Scored
|74.3
|189th
|216th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|84.3
|355th
|65th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|29.3
|325th
|126th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|340th
|218th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|9.4
|41st
|34th
|17.1
|Assists
|18.1
|12th
|191st
|12.0
|Turnovers
|14.0
|320th
