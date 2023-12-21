The Washington Huskies (5-3) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK LeJuan Watts: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Casey Jones: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ethan Price: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Kyman: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 41st 82.8 Points Scored 74.3 189th 216th 72.6 Points Allowed 84.3 355th 65th 36.0 Rebounds 29.3 325th 126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.3 340th 218th 7.0 3pt Made 9.4 41st 34th 17.1 Assists 18.1 12th 191st 12.0 Turnovers 14.0 320th

