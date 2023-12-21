The Washington Huskies (5-3) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

  • Cedric Coward: 12.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • LeJuan Watts: 9.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ethan Price: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jake Kyman: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
41st 82.8 Points Scored 74.3 189th
216th 72.6 Points Allowed 84.3 355th
65th 36.0 Rebounds 29.3 325th
126th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.3 340th
218th 7.0 3pt Made 9.4 41st
34th 17.1 Assists 18.1 12th
191st 12.0 Turnovers 14.0 320th

