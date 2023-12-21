The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.1 BLK Ronnie Porter: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sania Copeland: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Brooke Schramek: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Macy McGlone: 17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Miah Monahan: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ellie Buzzelle: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Lalani Ellis: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Charita Lewis: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

