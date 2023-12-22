The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) play the Drexel Dragons (5-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. Drexel Game Information

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Daniel Rivera: 11.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Connor Withers: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK Justin Moore: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Garfield Turner: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bryant vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 118th 78.2 Points Scored 64.8 340th 173rd 70.5 Points Allowed 61.8 18th 70th 35.9 Rebounds 36.9 45th 318th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 41st 9.4 3pt Made 4.8 345th 109th 14.7 Assists 10.3 340th 151st 11.5 Turnovers 11.4 140th

