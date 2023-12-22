Bryant vs. Drexel December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) play the Drexel Dragons (5-4) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Bryant vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 11.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 11.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Connor Withers: 6.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Bryant vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|Bryant Rank
|Bryant AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|118th
|78.2
|Points Scored
|64.8
|340th
|173rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|61.8
|18th
|70th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|36.9
|45th
|318th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|41st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|4.8
|345th
|109th
|14.7
|Assists
|10.3
|340th
|151st
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|140th
