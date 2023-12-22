The CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) will meet the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other CSU Northridge Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

  • Keonte Jones: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 20.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dionte Bostick: 15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dearon Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Brinson: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank
76th 80.4 Points Scored 68.5 301st
126th 68.7 Points Allowed 68.3 115th
5th 41.7 Rebounds 27.4 350th
21st 12.6 Off. Rebounds 5.6 356th
343rd 4.9 3pt Made 8.9 64th
146th 13.9 Assists 12.5 239th
352nd 15.4 Turnovers 10.3 68th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.