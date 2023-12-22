The CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) will meet the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 20.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dionte Bostick: 15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Dearon Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Brinson: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 76th 80.4 Points Scored 68.5 301st 126th 68.7 Points Allowed 68.3 115th 5th 41.7 Rebounds 27.4 350th 21st 12.6 Off. Rebounds 5.6 356th 343rd 4.9 3pt Made 8.9 64th 146th 13.9 Assists 12.5 239th 352nd 15.4 Turnovers 10.3 68th

