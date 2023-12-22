CSU Northridge vs. Montana State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) will meet the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 20.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|76th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|68.5
|301st
|126th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|115th
|5th
|41.7
|Rebounds
|27.4
|350th
|21st
|12.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|356th
|343rd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|8.9
|64th
|146th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.5
|239th
|352nd
|15.4
|Turnovers
|10.3
|68th
