San Francisco vs. Fresno State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (6-3) will play the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 9.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|128th
|77.6
|Points Scored
|72.3
|236th
|19th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|283rd
|194th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|34.6
|268th
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|295th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|45th
|16.6
|Assists
|13.4
|177th
|252nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|15.1
|346th
