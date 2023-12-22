The San Francisco Dons (6-3) will play the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Mogbo: 15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mike Sharavjamts: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 9.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank
128th 77.6 Points Scored 72.3 236th
19th 61.6 Points Allowed 75.6 283rd
194th 36.7 Rebounds 34.6 268th
93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th
124th 8.1 3pt Made 6.4 264th
45th 16.6 Assists 13.4 177th
252nd 12.8 Turnovers 15.1 346th

