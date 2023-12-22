The San Francisco Dons (6-3) will play the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Williams: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 9.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Xavier Dusell: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 128th 77.6 Points Scored 72.3 236th 19th 61.6 Points Allowed 75.6 283rd 194th 36.7 Rebounds 34.6 268th 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 6.4 264th 45th 16.6 Assists 13.4 177th 252nd 12.8 Turnovers 15.1 346th

