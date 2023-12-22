Tulsa vs. New Mexico State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) will meet the New Mexico State Aggies (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Christian Cook: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|90th
|79.6
|Points Scored
|71.8
|247th
|143rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|262nd
|23rd
|42.4
|Rebounds
|35.6
|233rd
|82nd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|124th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.7
|250th
|244th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.2
|191st
|345th
|15.0
|Turnovers
|12.1
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.