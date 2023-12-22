The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) will meet the New Mexico State Aggies (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 8.4 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Christian Cook: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 90th 79.6 Points Scored 71.8 247th 143rd 69.4 Points Allowed 74.7 262nd 23rd 42.4 Rebounds 35.6 233rd 82nd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 6.7 250th 244th 12.4 Assists 13.2 191st 345th 15.0 Turnovers 12.1 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.