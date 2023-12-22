The UCLA Bruins (5-2) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

UCLA Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 15.9 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK Jahmir Young: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Donta Scott: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

UCLA vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank 260th 71.0 Points Scored 69.9 277th 4th 57.9 Points Allowed 64.3 46th 203rd 36.4 Rebounds 37.8 127th 183rd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.8 33rd 354th 4.3 3pt Made 5.0 340th 163rd 13.6 Assists 10.4 335th 113th 11.0 Turnovers 12.4 221st

