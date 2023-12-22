The UCLA Bruins (5-2) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aday Mara: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Julian Reese: 15.9 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Jahmir Young: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

UCLA vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Maryland AVG Maryland Rank
260th 71.0 Points Scored 69.9 277th
4th 57.9 Points Allowed 64.3 46th
203rd 36.4 Rebounds 37.8 127th
183rd 9.1 Off. Rebounds 11.8 33rd
354th 4.3 3pt Made 5.0 340th
163rd 13.6 Assists 10.4 335th
113th 11.0 Turnovers 12.4 221st

