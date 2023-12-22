The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) meet the Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

Wesley Cardet Jr.: 17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahsean Corbett: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Brent Davis: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK DeShawn Jean-Charles: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Noble Crawford: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank 218th 73.5 Points Scored 66.4 322nd 78th 66.6 Points Allowed 72.3 215th 284th 33.9 Rebounds 31.7 336th 100th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 225th 258th 6.6 3pt Made 5.6 317th 308th 11.2 Assists 9.5 353rd 35th 9.6 Turnovers 13.4 293rd

