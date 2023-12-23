Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Jalen Brunson (24.8 points per game, 15th in league) and the New York Knicks (12-9) welcome in Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, sixth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 61.1% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

The Bucks are getting 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game from Damian Lillard this year.

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Bucks are receiving 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis this season.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.0% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 3.0 triples per game.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle puts up 21.4 points, 5.4 assists and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

Brunson averages 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 44.1% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 boards.

Josh Hart posts 8.2 points, 6.1 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Knicks Bucks 112.0 Points Avg. 122.1 108.7 Points Allowed Avg. 118.7 45.0% Field Goal % 49.8% 37.7% Three Point % 38.3%

