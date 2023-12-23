The Rider Broncs (2-7) will meet the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Rider Players to Watch

Mervin James: 18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Corey McKeithan: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK TJ Weeks Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tariq Ingraham: 7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Allen Powell: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Tyler Perkins: 15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Clark Slajchert: 19.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Spinoso: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK George Smith: 5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Brown: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rider vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rider Rank Rider AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 209th 70.2 Points Scored 75.0 95th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 72.0 237th 90th 36.2 Rebounds 37.7 39th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 349th 5.0 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 307th 11.4 Assists 14.7 62nd 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.2 217th

