The Duquesne Dukes (7-2) face the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Duquesne Players to Watch

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 97th 79.2 Points Scored 77.3 131st 150th 69.8 Points Allowed 69.1 130th 37th 41.3 Rebounds 38.0 119th 19th 12.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd 76th 8.8 3pt Made 9.1 55th 53rd 16.0 Assists 13.2 189th 212th 12.2 Turnovers 11.1 117th

