The Duquesne Dukes (7-2) face the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 14.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 8.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • David Dixon: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank
97th 79.2 Points Scored 77.3 131st
150th 69.8 Points Allowed 69.1 130th
37th 41.3 Rebounds 38.0 119th
19th 12.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd
76th 8.8 3pt Made 9.1 55th
53rd 16.0 Assists 13.2 189th
212th 12.2 Turnovers 11.1 117th

