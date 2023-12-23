Santa Clara vs. Duquesne December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (7-2) face the Santa Clara Broncos (7-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 14.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 8.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 8.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- David Dixon: 5.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
Santa Clara vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Duquesne AVG
|Duquesne Rank
|97th
|79.2
|Points Scored
|77.3
|131st
|150th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|130th
|37th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|38.0
|119th
|19th
|12.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|123rd
|76th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|9.1
|55th
|53rd
|16.0
|Assists
|13.2
|189th
|212th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.1
|117th
