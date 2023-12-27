On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) face the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 31.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 62.0% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 24.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brook Lopez gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (second in league).

Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley gives the Bucks 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges posts 23.0 points, 3.9 assists and 5.9 boards per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie posts 14.7 points, 4.0 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 38.7% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 11.0 points, 1.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Cameron Thomas puts up 23.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bucks vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Bucks 116.9 Points Avg. 123.3 113.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.3% Field Goal % 50.0% 38.9% Three Point % 38.1%

