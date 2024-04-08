Currently, the BYU Cougars (4-0) are listed with the 49th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

The Cougars hit the court against the Arizona State Sun Devils in a neutral-site game. The matchup starts at 12:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24. BYU is a 10.5-point favorite, with the point total set at 141.5.

BYU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 49th Bet $100 to win $12500

BYU Team Stats

BYU outscores opponents by 39.0 points per game (scoring 95.5 per game to rank third in college basketball while giving up 56.5 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball) and has a +156 scoring differential overall.

BYU has taken care of business when playing as the favorites this season, posting a 1-0 record when favored by three points or fewer, and going 3-0 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

BYU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 3-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 3-0 Against Quadrant 2 teams, BYU is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, BYU is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best BYU Players

Jaxson Robinson leads the Cougars scoring 15.3 points per game.

BYU is led in rebounding by Noah Waterman's 7.0 rebounds per game and assists by Spencer Johnson's 5.8 assists per game.

Trevin Knell is the top three-point shooter for the Cougars, knocking down 2.8 per contest.

BYU's blocks leader is Fousseyni Traore, who records 0.8 per game. Knell leads the team by averaging 1.3 steals an outing.

