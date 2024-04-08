The California Golden Bears (1-0) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

On Friday, November 10 at 11:00 PM ET, the Golden Bears challenge the Pacific Tigers in a home game. Cal is favored by 11.5 points, and the point total is set at 141.5.

Cal NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Cal Team Stats

Cal is outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game with a +5 scoring differential overall. It puts up 71.0 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allows 66.0 per contest (150th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Cal and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cal Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Cal has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Cal Players

Jalen Celestine leads the Golden Bears in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game.

Devin Askew leads Cal with 2.0 assists per game and Fardaws Aimaq paces the team with 11.0 rebounds per outing.

The Golden Bears are led by Celestine from beyond the arc. He connects on 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Cal's blocks leader is Aimaq, who averages 2.0 per game. Grant Newell leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.