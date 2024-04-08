The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulldogs are slated to challenge the Kent State Golden Flashes in a road tilt on Saturday, November 11. This battle tips off at 7:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

Fresno State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Fresno State Team Stats

Fresno State outscores opponents by 11.0 points per game (scoring 77.0 per game to rank 181st in college basketball while giving up 66.0 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball) and has a +11 scoring differential overall.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Fresno State and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Fresno State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Fresno State Players

Xavier Dusell leads the Bulldogs in scoring, putting up 19.0 points per game.

Isaiah Hill leads Fresno State with 7.0 assists per game and Eduardo Andre paces the team with 9.0 rebounds per matchup.

Dusell makes 4.0 threes per game to lead the Bulldogs.

Dusell leads the team with 4.0 steals per game. Andre collects 4.0 blocks an outing to pace Fresno State.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.