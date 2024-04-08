Bookmakers have listed the Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) with +30000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

On Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET, the Hoyas square off against the Holy Cross Crusaders in a home game. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Georgetown NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +30000 74th Bet $100 to win $30000 Preseason +30000 73rd Bet $100 to win $30000

Georgetown Team Stats

Georgetown's +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 37.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 94.0 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per contest (65th in college basketball).

Georgetown Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Georgetown has one win against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Georgetown Players

The Hoyas points and rebounds leader is Supreme Cook. He scores 19.0 points per game and pulls down 13.0 rebounds.

The squad is led in assists by Jayden Epps' 11.0 per game.

Rowan Brumbaugh is the top three-point shooter for the Hoyas, hitting 3.0 per contest.

Georgetown's blocks leader is Dontrez Styles, who averages 1.0 per game. Cook leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a contest.

