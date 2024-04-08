Oddsmakers have given the Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulldogs host the Yale Bulldogs. The two teams meet at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Gonzaga is favored by 12.5 points (the point total is set at 154.5).

Gonzaga NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 14th Bet $100 to win $3000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Gonzaga Team Stats

The Bulldogs were unbeaten at home last year and 5-1 on the road.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Gonzaga and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gonzaga Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Gonzaga Players

Drew Timme put up 18.4 points per game last season to go with 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Chet Holmgren averaged 9.9 boards per game and Andrew Nembhard dished out 5.8 assists per game.

Rasir Bolton knocked down 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Nembhard and Holmgren were defensive standouts last season, with Nembhard averaging 1.6 steals per game and Holmgren collecting 3.5 blocks per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.