Oddsmakers have given the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) the 25th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

The Terrapins are scheduled to go head to head with the Davidson Wildcats in a neutral-site game on Friday, November 10. This clash starts at 7:00 PM ET. Maryland is favored by 10.5 points in this matchup. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 136.5.

Maryland NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6000 24th Bet $100 to win $6000

Maryland Team Stats

Maryland's +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.0 points per game (264th in college basketball) while giving up 53.0 per outing (41st in college basketball).

Maryland Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Maryland has one win against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Maryland Players

The Terrapins points and rebounds leader is Julian Reese. He contributes 18.0 points per game and grabs 8.0 rebounds.

Jahmir Young paces the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Donta Scott makes 1.0 three per game to lead the Terrapins.

Young leads Maryland in both blocks and steals, averaging 2.0 blocks and 3.0 steals per game.

