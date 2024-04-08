Bookmakers have listed the New Mexico Lobos (1-1) with +20000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, the Lobos host the UT Arlington Mavericks. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

New Mexico NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

New Mexico Team Stats

New Mexico averages 75.0 points per game (195th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (134th in college basketball). It has a +23 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Lobos are 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

New Mexico is a perfect 1-0 as favorites and winless at 0-1 as underdogs.

New Mexico Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

New Mexico has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best New Mexico Players

Donovan Dent leads the Lobos in scoring (13.5 PPG) and assists (5.5 per game).

New Mexico is led by Nelly Junior Joseph's 9.0 rebounds per game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is the top three-point shooter for the Lobos, connecting on 1.5 per contest.

Dent leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. JT Toppin collects 1.5 blocks a contest to pace New Mexico.

