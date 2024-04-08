Bookmakers don't expect much from the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0), assigning them +15000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Sooners host the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The two squads meet at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Oklahoma comes into this game as a 36.5-point favorite. The over/under comes in at 141.5.

Oklahoma NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Oklahoma Team Stats

Oklahoma has a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.0 points per game. It is putting up 89.0 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and is giving up 59.0 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Oklahoma and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oklahoma Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Oklahoma has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Oklahoma Players

Javian McCollum leads the Sooners scoring 19.0 points per game.

Oklahoma is led in rebounding by Otega Oweh's 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Milos Uzan's 4.0 assists per game.

The Sooners are led by McCollum from beyond the arc. He knocks down 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Oklahoma's blocks leader is Uzan, who averages 1.0 per game. Le'Tre Darthard leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.