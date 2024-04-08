The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) currently rank 47th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

On Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 PM ET, the Cowboys match up with the Sam Houston Bearkats in a home game. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Oklahoma State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 47th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +25000 66th Bet $100 to win $25000

Oklahoma State Team Stats

Oklahoma State is being outscored by 5.0 points per game with a -5 scoring differential overall. It puts up 59.0 points per game (316th in college basketball) and allows 64.0 per contest (136th in college basketball).

Oklahoma State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 Oklahoma State has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Oklahoma State Players

The Cowboys' scoring leader is Bryce Thompson, who contributes 19.0 points per game.

Quion Williams paces Oklahoma State with 10.0 rebounds per game, and Eric Dailey Jr. leads the team with 4.0 assists per matchup.

The Cowboys are led by Connor Dow from long distance. He knocks down 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Oklahoma State's steals leader is Dailey, who averages 2.0 per game. Jarius Hicklen leads the team averaging 1.0 block a game.

