Bookmakers don't project much from the Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0), giving them +20000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Nittany Lions host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The two teams meet at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Penn State is favored by 17.5 points, and the over/under is set at 148.5.

Penn State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 57th Bet $100 to win $20000

Penn State Team Stats

Penn State's +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 34.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.0 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 45.0 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Penn State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Penn State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Penn State Players

The Nittany Lions' scoring leader is Kanye Clary, who puts up 22.0 points per game.

Penn State is led in rebounding by Qudus Wahab's 13.0 rebounds per game and assists by Adrian Baldwin Jr.'s 5.0 assists per game.

The Nittany Lions are led by Jameel Brown from long distance. He hits 6.0 shots from deep per game.

Penn State's blocks leader is Nick Kern, who averages 3.0 per game. Baldwin leads the team by averaging 4.0 steals a contest.

