The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) are unlikely to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline to win it all.

The Panthers play at home against the Binghamton Bearcats on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET. In this matchup, Pittsburgh is favored by 18.5 points. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 143.5.

Pittsburgh NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 57th Bet $100 to win $20000

Pittsburgh Team Stats

Pittsburgh outscores opponents by 48.0 points per game (scoring 100.0 per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 52.0 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball) and has a +48 scoring differential overall.

Pittsburgh Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Pittsburgh has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Pittsburgh Players

The Panthers points, rebounds and assists leader is Carlton Carrington. He scores 18.0 points per game and adds 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

The Panthers are led by Carrington from beyond the arc. He knocks down 4.0 shots from deep per game.

Pittsburgh's steals leader is William Jeffress Jr., who collects 3.0 per game. Fede Federiko leads the team averaging 4.0 blocks a contest.

