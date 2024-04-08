Bookmakers have given the Providence Friars (1-0) +15000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, the Friars host the Milwaukee Panthers. There are currently no odds set for this matchup.

Providence NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Providence Team Stats

Providence averages 78.0 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per contest (77th in college basketball). It has a +19 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.0 points per game.

Providence Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Providence has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Providence Players

The Friars points and rebounds leader is Bryce Hopkins. He averages 14.0 points per game and pulls down 10.0 rebounds.

The team is led in assists by Devin Carter's 4.0 per game.

Hopkins connects on 2.0 threes per game to lead the Friars.

Providence's blocks leader is Rafael Castro, who averages 3.0 per game. Carter leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals an outing.

