Oddsmakers have assigned the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-1) the 47th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +12500 on the moneyline.

The Scarlet Knights are set to go head to head with the Boston University Terriers in a home contest on Friday, November 10. This bout tips off at 7:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Rutgers NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +12500 47th Bet $100 to win $12500 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Rutgers Team Stats

Rutgers has a -7 scoring differential, falling short by 7.0 points per game. It is putting up 61.0 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and is giving up 68.0 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball.

Rutgers Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Rutgers has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Rutgers Players

Jamichael Davis leads the Scarlet Knights in assists and rebounds. He puts up 3.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Clifford Omoruyi paces Rutgers with 12.0 points per game.

Oskar Palmquist makes 2.0 threes per game to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers' steals leader is Palmquist, who grabs 3.0 per game. Omoruyi leads the team averaging 4.0 blocks an outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.