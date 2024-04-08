The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-2) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline, the best odds in the A-10 and the 82nd-best odds of all college basketball squads.

The Hawks take the court against the Temple Owls in a neutral-site game. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Saint Joseph's (PA) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 82nd Bet $100 to win $50000

Saint Joseph's (PA) Team Stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) outscores opponents by 12.0 points per game (scoring 76.3 per game to rank 166th in college basketball while allowing 64.3 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball) and has a +84 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks have a 4-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 4-1 in games it was listed as the favorite, and has a single win (1-1) in games it was listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Hawks are 0-1. They also have failed to win a game decided by two possessions or less (0-1).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 3-1

1-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 3-1 Saint Joseph's (PA) has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has one win versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Saint Joseph's (PA) Players

The Hawks' scoring leader is Erik Reynolds II, who contributes 17.3 points per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is led in rebounding by Rasheer Fleming's 6.7 rebounds per game and assists by Lynn Greer III's 4.9 assists per game.

Reynolds makes 3.9 threes per game to lead the Hawks.

Xzayvier Brown leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Christ Essandoko collects 1.2 blocks a contest to pace Saint Joseph's (PA).

