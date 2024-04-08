Right now, the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) are listed with the 25th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +6000 on the moneyline.

At 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, the Gaels play the Weber State Wildcats at home. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +6000 25th Bet $100 to win $6000 Preseason +6600 35th Bet $100 to win $6600

Saint Mary's (CA) Team Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 46.5 points per game. It is putting up 89.5 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball and is allowing 43.0 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Saint Mary's (CA) has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Saint Mary's (CA) Players

The Gaels points and assists leader is Aidan Mahaney. He averages 20.0 points per game and contributes 3.5 assists.

Saint Mary's (CA) is led by Mitchell Saxen's 7.5 rebounds per game.

Mahaney is the top three-point shooter for the Gaels, knocking down 3.0 per contest.

Augustas Marciulionis leads the team with 2.5 steals per game. Saxen collects 1.5 blocks a game to pace Saint Mary's (CA).

