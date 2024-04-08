The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) have the best odds in the MWC and the 35th-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +8000 on the moneyline.

On Friday, November 10 at 9:00 PM ET, the Aztecs go head to head with the BYU Cougars in a road tilt. BYU is favored by 1.5 points in this matchup. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 148.5.

San Diego State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +8000 35th Bet $100 to win $8000 Preseason +8000 36th Bet $100 to win $8000

San Diego State Team Stats

San Diego State's +26 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.0 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 57.0 per outing (65th in college basketball).

San Diego State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 San Diego State has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best San Diego State Players

The Aztecs points and rebounds leader is Jaedon LeDee. He scores 27.0 points per game and adds 10.0 rebounds.

San Diego State's assists leader is Lamont Butler, who racks up 7.0 per game.

Micah Parrish is the top three-point shooter for the Aztecs, connecting on 5.0 per contest.

Parrish leads the team with 4.0 steals per game. Jay Pal collects 2.0 blocks a game to pace San Diego State.

