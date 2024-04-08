At the moment, the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) are not considered contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Spartans are against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Gametime is scheduled for 3:15 PM ET on Friday, November 17. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

San Jose State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 74th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 75th Bet $100 to win $50000

San Jose State Team Stats

San Jose State has a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. It is putting up 77.0 points per game to rank 179th in college basketball and is giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.

The Spartans are 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

San Jose State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 San Jose State has one loss versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

San Jose State has one win over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best San Jose State Players

The Spartans' scoring leader is Tibet Gorener, who averages 14.3 points per game.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre leads San Jose State with 6.3 assists per game and Adrame Diongue paces the squad with 7.0 rebounds per matchup.

The Spartans are led by Gorener from long distance. He connects on 2.3 shots from deep per game.

San Jose State's blocks leader is Diongue, who averages 1.7 per game. Myron Amey Jr. leads the team by averaging 1.3 steals a contest.

