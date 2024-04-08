The Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) are extreme long shots to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as sportsbooks have listed them at +20000 on the moneyline to win it all.

On Saturday, November 11 at 4:00 PM ET, the Pirates go head to head with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a home game. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Seton Hall NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Seton Hall Team Stats

Seton Hall outscores opponents by 11.0 points per game (scoring 70.0 per game to rank 244th in college basketball while allowing 59.0 per contest to rank 77th in college basketball) and has a +11 scoring differential overall.

Seton Hall Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Seton Hall has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Seton Hall Players

The Pirates points and assists leader is Kadary Richmond. He averages 18.0 points per game and contributes 7.0 assists.

Seton Hall is led by Dre Davis' 6.0 rebounds per game.

Al-Amir Dawes is the top three-point shooter for the Pirates, knocking down 4.0 per contest.

Seton Hall's blocks leader is Davis, who averages 2.0 per game. Richmond leads the team by averaging 6.0 steals an outing.

