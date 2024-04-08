Oddsmakers have given the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) +25000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

At 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Cardinal match up with the Sacramento State Hornets at home. Stanford is favored by 16.5 points in this contest. Bookmakers have set the point total at 140.5.

Stanford NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 69th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Stanford Team Stats

Stanford outscores opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 88.0 per game to rank 104th in college basketball while giving up 79.0 per contest to rank 275th in college basketball) and has a +9 scoring differential overall.

Stanford Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Stanford has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Stanford Players

Maxime Raynaud leads the Cardinal in scoring (23.0 points per game) and rebounding (15.0 rebounds per game).

Stanford's assists leader is Jared Bynum, who dishes out 7.0 per game.

Mike Jones is the top three-point shooter for the Cardinal, knocking down 4.0 per contest.

Bynum leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Brandon Angel collects 3.0 blocks a contest to pace Stanford.

