Bookmakers have given the UCLA Bruins (1-0) the 14th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Bruins take the court against the Lafayette Leopards in a home game. The game begins at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. UCLA is favored by 24.5 points (the point total is set at 128.5).

UCLA NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 14th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3000

UCLA Team Stats

UCLA averages 75.0 points per game (195th in college basketball) while allowing 44.0 per outing (11th in college basketball). It has a +31 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 31.0 points per game.

UCLA Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 UCLA has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best UCLA Players

The Bruins points and rebounds leader is Adem Bona. He scores 28.0 points per game and grabs 9.0 rebounds.

Lazar Stefanovic paces the squad with 4.0 assists per game.

The Bruins are led by Stefanovic from long distance. He connects on 1.0 shot from deep per game.

Stefanovic leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Bona collects 4.0 blocks a game to pace UCLA.

