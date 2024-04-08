Bookmakers have given the USC Trojans (2-0) the 21st-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +4000 on the moneyline.

The Trojans are scheduled to match up with the UC Irvine Anteaters in a home contest on Tuesday, November 14. This battle begins at 11:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this matchup.

USC NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +4000 21st Bet $100 to win $4000 Preseason +4000 20th Bet $100 to win $4000

USC Team Stats

USC is outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +39 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.5 points per game (134th in college basketball) and gives up 64.0 per outing (136th in college basketball).

USC Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 1-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 USC has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

USC has one win over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best USC Players

The Trojans points and assists leader is Isaiah Collier. He scores 18.5 points per game and adds 5.5 assists.

Boogie Ellis paces USC with 4.5 rebounds per game.

Ellis knocks down 2.0 threes per game to lead the Trojans.

USC's blocks leader is Joshua Morgan, who records 2.5 per game. Ellis leads the team by averaging 3.0 steals a contest.

