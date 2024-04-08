Bookmakers have assigned the Utah Utes (1-0) +25000 moneyline odds to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Friday's slate features a home matchup for the Utes against the UC Riverside Highlanders. Tipoff is set for 10:00 PM ET. Utah is favored by 16.5 points in this contest. Bookmakers have set the point total at 140.5.

Utah NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 69th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Utah Team Stats

Utah's +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 35.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 101.0 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per contest (150th in college basketball).

Utah Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Utah is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Utah Players

Gabe Madsen leads the Utes scoring 20.0 points per game.

Rollie Worster leads Utah with 8.0 assists a game and Keba Keita paces the team with 11.0 rebounds per contest.

Madsen is the top three-point shooter for the Utes, connecting on 4.0 per contest.

Worster leads the team with 6.0 steals per game. Keita collects 2.0 blocks a contest to pace Utah.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.