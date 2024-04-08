Bookmakers have listed the Utah State Aggies (1-0) with +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Aggies take the court against the Bradley Braves in a road game. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Utah State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Utah State Team Stats

Utah State has a +53 scoring differential, topping opponents by 53.0 points per game. It is putting up 101.0 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and is giving up 48.0 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

Utah State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Utah State Players

Josh Uduje leads the Aggies in scoring, putting up 19.0 points per game.

Utah State is led in rebounding by Nigel Burris' 9.0 rebounds per game and assists by Darius Brown II's 7.0 assists per game.

Uduje makes 3.0 threes per game to lead the Aggies.

Utah State's steals leader is Mason Falslev, who collects 4.0 per game. Kalifa Sakho leads the team averaging 3.0 blocks a contest.

