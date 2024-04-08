The Villanova Wildcats (1-0) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +3500 on the moneyline, the 18th-best odds among all college basketball squads.

The Wildcats host the Le Moyne Dolphins. The two squads hit the court at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Villanova is favored by 36.5 points (the point total is set at 147.5).

Villanova NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 18th Bet $100 to win $3500 Preseason +3500 17th Bet $100 to win $3500

Villanova Team Stats

Villanova averages 90.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per outing (125th in college basketball). It has a +27 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 27.0 points per game.

Villanova Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Villanova has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Villanova Players

Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats in points and assists. He averages 15.0 points per game while also adding 4.0 assists.

Villanova's rebounding leader is Tyler Burton, who grabs 7.0 per game.

TJ Bamba connects on 3.0 threes per game to lead the Wildcats.

Jordan Longino leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Dixon collects 1.0 block a contest to pace Villanova.

