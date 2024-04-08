With +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, expectations are not high for the Washington Huskies (2-0) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sunday's slate includes a home matchup for the Huskies against the Nevada Wolf Pack. Tipoff is 10:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Washington NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Washington Team Stats

Washington is outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game with a +42 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.0 points per game (137th in college basketball) and gives up 62.0 per outing (114th in college basketball).

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Washington Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Washington has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Washington Players

Keion Brooks Jr. leads the Huskies in scoring (27.0 points per game) and rebounding (6.5 rebounds per game).

Washington's assists leader is Paul Mulcahy, who racks up 5.5 per game.

Koren Johnson is the top three-point shooter for the Huskies, hitting 2.5 per contest.

Nate Calmese leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. Moses Wood collects 2.0 blocks a game to pace Washington.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.