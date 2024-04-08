The Washington State Cougars (1-0) are not considered to be in the running to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

At 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Cougars taken on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at home. In this game, Washington State is favored by 19.5 points. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 137.5.

Washington State NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +20000 60th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 58th Bet $100 to win $20000

Washington State Team Stats

Washington State is outscoring opponents by 25.0 points per game with a +25 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.0 points per game (129th in college basketball) and gives up 59.0 per contest (77th in college basketball).

Washington State Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Washington State has one win over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Washington State Players

The Cougars rebounds and assists leader is Isaac Jones. He grabs 9.0 rebounds and contributes 4.0 assists per game.

Andrej Jakimovski paces Washington State with 21.0 points per game.

Jakimovski is the top three-point shooter for the Cougars, connecting on 3.0 per contest.

Washington State's steals leader is Jones, who grabs 2.0 per game. Rueben Chinyelu leads the team averaging 3.0 blocks a contest.

