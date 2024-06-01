The Milwaukee Bucks are the current favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA championship (+400) as they head into a season-opening matchup at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bucks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +400 1st Bet $100 to win $400 To Make the Finals +175 - Bet $100 to win $175 To Make the Playoffs -10000 - Bet $10000 to win $100

Think the Bucks can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Team Stats

The Bucks' 58-23 record was good enough to make the playoffs last year. They made it to the First Round.

The Bucks put up a 32-8 record at home and were 26-15 away last season.

Milwaukee posted a 54-11 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-12 record as underdogs.

In the Central Division the Bucks were 11-5, and in the conference as a whole they went 35-16.

When favored by 3.5 points or more last season, the Bucks were 43-8. Meanwhile, they posted an 11-3 record when favored by three points or fewer.

Milwaukee tallied a couple of wins when an underdog by three points or fewer last season (2-4), and also sported two wins in games when the underdog by 3.5 points or more (2-8).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks' Top Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo was solid last season with 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard dished out 7.3 assists per game.

Lillard made 4.2 threes per game a season ago.

Malik Beasley grabbed 0.8 steals per game. Brook Lopez averaged 2.5 blocks a game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.